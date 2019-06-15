SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Concho Resources Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

Shares of CXO opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $166,890,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $65,541,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 836.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 434,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray sold 4,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,394,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,450. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

