Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Synopsys stock opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $598,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,912,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $315,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,888 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,444. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

