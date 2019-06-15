Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Receives €18.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.35 ($21.34).

TTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR TTK traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.66 ($14.72). 46,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The stock has a market cap of $830.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24. Takkt has a 52-week low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 52-week high of €18.94 ($22.02).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

