TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 915.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,971,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 998,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,893,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

