TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,870,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,832,263 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 33,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,142,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

TEL opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $99.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/te-connectivity-ltd-nysetel-holdings-reduced-by-fifth-third-bancorp.html.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.