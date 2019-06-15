Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.08 ($3.58).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TC1 shares. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.65 ($1.92) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Tele Columbus stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €1.68 ($1.96). 538,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Tele Columbus has a 52 week low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of €6.35 ($7.38).

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

