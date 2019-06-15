Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $258,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,928,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.14, for a total transaction of $55,428.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,235.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.83, for a total transaction of $2,599,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,968,942.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $13,235,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $287.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

NYSE:TFX opened at $320.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $322.62.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/teleflex-incorporated-nysetfx-shares-sold-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.