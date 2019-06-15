Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities set a $369.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.12.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,055,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,086 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,066 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $470,949,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,771,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 82.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,972,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 321,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $79,472,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.