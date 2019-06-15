Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 1,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $85,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $85,665.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.57. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

