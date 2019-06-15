The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 195,507 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 620.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,007 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,975,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $291,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,256,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,176,000 after purchasing an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,946,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,899,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,078,146 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $152,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,267 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $90.89 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

