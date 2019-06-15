The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.19 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE TME opened at $13.90 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

