TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TheStreet an industry rank of 224 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TheStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of TheStreet from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ TST opened at $6.05 on Monday. TheStreet has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.18.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TheStreet had a net margin of 143.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TheStreet will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 11,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $80,446.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,688 shares of company stock worth $105,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TST. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TheStreet by 1,524.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,815,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,461 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TheStreet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,859 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in TheStreet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in TheStreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TheStreet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

