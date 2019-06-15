THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of TCKGY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (TCKGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.