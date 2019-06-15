Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $63,000 Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 16,655.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 107,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. 26,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,934. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

