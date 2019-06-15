Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,345,000 after buying an additional 696,621 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1,031.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 674,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 615,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,366,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 734.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 470,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.