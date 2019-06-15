Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,129 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,819,223,000 after buying an additional 336,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,998,712,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after buying an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after buying an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after buying an additional 221,780 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.11.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

