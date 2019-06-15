Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to announce sales of $443.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.00 million. Titan International reported sales of $428.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Sidoti set a $10.00 price target on Titan International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 141.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 137,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. 338,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,597. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $251.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

