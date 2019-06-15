Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Karro acquired 2,900 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $47,966.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $18.26 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $871.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

