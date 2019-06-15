Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Cut by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Total by 65.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7128 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

