Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Holdings Cut by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 60.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth about $136,526,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Total System Services by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,296,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,360,000 after purchasing an additional 932,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Total System Services by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,134,000 after purchasing an additional 900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Total System Services by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,397,000 after purchasing an additional 564,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $130.62.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Total System Services’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

