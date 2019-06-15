Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Holdings Increased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

Total System Services stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.62.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

