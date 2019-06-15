Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Transocean has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $153,189.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,148,891 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $410,666,000 after purchasing an additional 785,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $538,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 33,924,639 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $295,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,203,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,313,110 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

