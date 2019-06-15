Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.43 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.18. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.43 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/trexquant-investment-lp-takes-1-43-million-position-in-enanta-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaqenta.html.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.