Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trivago and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Trivago alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.67 on Friday. Trivago has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Trivago had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 2,392.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 537,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.