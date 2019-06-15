TRONCLASSIC Hits One Day Volume of $705.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $705.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00373267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02387656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00158404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

