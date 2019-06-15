Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $335,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $2,653,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RV Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $15,039,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trupanion by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,093,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,290,000 after purchasing an additional 359,362 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,887,000 after purchasing an additional 227,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

