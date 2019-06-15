Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 167,284 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,050,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,247,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total transaction of $2,121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $306.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $320.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

