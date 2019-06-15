Uniqure’s (QURE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Uniqure to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Shares of QURE opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.96. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,620,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,546 shares of company stock worth $1,296,260. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Uniqure by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

