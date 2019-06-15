United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 84,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $11,079,880.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,258,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.91.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

