UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $2,480,000.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNH opened at $245.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,343,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,525,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

