Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given a $4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UEC stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 104.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 459,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,081,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 77,071 shares during the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

