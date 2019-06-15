Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $848.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 754.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $38,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

