US Bancorp DE Has $372,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 351.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,890,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,168,000 after buying an additional 1,108,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,068,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,941,000 after buying an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $6,346,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 465,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,968,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “US Bancorp DE Has $372,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/us-bancorp-de-has-372000-stake-in-advanced-energy-industries-inc-nasdaqaeis.html.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.