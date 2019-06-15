Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Standpoint Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.02.

NYSE:VLO opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/valero-energy-co-nysevlo-shares-bought-by-westpac-banking-corp.html.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.