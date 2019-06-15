ValuEngine Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTES. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Gates Industrial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

GTES opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.09. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.21 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 25.29%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, COO Walter Lifsey bought 76,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $994,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 82,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,474. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

