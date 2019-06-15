ValuEngine Lowers Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of SCHL opened at $32.48 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $40,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Scholastic by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scholastic by 146.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.