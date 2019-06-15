ValuEngine Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Buy

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASPN stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.86. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.17% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 351,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 33.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.