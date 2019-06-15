Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,851,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $164.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

