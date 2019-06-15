Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vereit were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vereit by 801.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.64.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

