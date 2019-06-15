Victoria Reich Sells 1,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.87. The stock had a trading volume of 749,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,512. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

