Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Visteon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Visteon by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Visteon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Visteon by 76.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. B. Riley cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visteon to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.76 per share, for a total transaction of $195,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

VC stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

