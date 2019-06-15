Vitae Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.90 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Vitae has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $10,914.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008298 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 205% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 16,413,388 coins and its circulating supply is 16,412,007 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

