Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 185 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOLV-B. HSBC set a SEK 170 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a SEK 120 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 160 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 112 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 157.18.

STO VOLV-B opened at SEK 140.95 on Friday. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

