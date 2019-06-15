VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $98,480.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00384243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.78 or 0.02420924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00161126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000767 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,411,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

