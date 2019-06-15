Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Wageworks by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Wageworks by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE:WAGE opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Wageworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter. Wageworks had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wageworks Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

