Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 539,445 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walt Disney by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $142.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.68.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,980 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

