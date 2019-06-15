Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 176.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Shares of NVDA opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

