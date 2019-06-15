Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.82.

CTXS stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.12 and a 12-month high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $719.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $138,702.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,842 shares of company stock worth $1,957,137 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/wealthfront-advisers-llc-has-679000-stake-in-citrix-systems-inc-nasdaqctxs.html.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.