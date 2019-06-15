Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,465 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,484. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $156.60 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

