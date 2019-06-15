Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,807 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,459,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,223,000 after purchasing an additional 703,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,022,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,714 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,852,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,672,000 after purchasing an additional 854,455 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,039,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

